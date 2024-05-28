video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers participating in the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Heavy Weapons Leaders Course fire various weapon systems in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 23, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance accredited institution, CATC offers almost 60 courses ranging from classroom instruction on transporting HAZMAT on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)