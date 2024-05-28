Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATC Heavy Weapons Leaders Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers participating in the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Heavy Weapons Leaders Course fire various weapon systems in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 23, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance accredited institution, CATC offers almost 60 courses ranging from classroom instruction on transporting HAZMAT on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925521
    VIRIN: 240523-A-QM436-3910
    Filename: DOD_110344536
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Heavy Weapons Leaders Course, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT