Tom Torensma, Dutch National Police inspector, speaks on a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats.
(U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 10:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925512
|VIRIN:
|240520-D-AV821-2504
|Filename:
|DOD_110344443
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dutch National Police inspector, speaks on a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT