    Dutch National Police inspector, speaks on a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 interview

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Tom Torensma, Dutch National Police inspector, speaks on a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats.
    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925512
    VIRIN: 240520-D-AV821-2504
    Filename: DOD_110344443
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24
