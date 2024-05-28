Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghana Police Service chief superintendent speaks on the participation in a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 interview

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Bernard Baba Ananga, Ghana Police Service chief superintendent speaks on The Ghana Police Service participation in a Close Quarter Battle scenario alongside the Senegal Maritime Special Operations Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    NATO
    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

