Ghana Police Service chief superintendent speaks on the participation in a Close Quarter Battle scenario during Flintlock 24 interview

Bernard Baba Ananga, Ghana Police Service chief superintendent speaks on The Ghana Police Service participation in a Close Quarter Battle scenario alongside the Senegal Maritime Special Operations Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)