    Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation B-Roll

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Construction is underway for a skillshouse donated by Special Operations Command Africa to the Ghana Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 18, 2024. During Exercise Flintlock U.S. Special Operations Africa/SOCAFRICA forces work closely with joint,
    interagency and African partner nations to augment security ties and key tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925510
    VIRIN: 240518-D-AV821-6267
    Filename: DOD_110344440
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

