Construction is underway for a skillshouse donated by Special Operations Command Africa to the Ghana Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 18, 2024. During Exercise Flintlock U.S. Special Operations Africa/SOCAFRICA forces work closely with joint,
interagency and African partner nations to augment security ties and key tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925510
|VIRIN:
|240518-D-AV821-6267
|Filename:
|DOD_110344440
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT