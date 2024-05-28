Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Construction is underway for a skillshouse donated by Special Operations Command Africa to the Ghana Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 18, 2024. During Exercise Flintlock U.S. Special Operations Africa/SOCAFRICA forces work closely with joint,

interagency and African partner nations to augment security ties and key tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)