Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Capt. Stuart Cram, Special Operations Command Africa exercise engineer, speaks on a skillshouse donated by SOCAF for the Ghana Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 18, 2024. The U.S. collaborates with international partners to address challenges by building and strengthening our defense institutions and countering a multitude of threats to ensure a stable and prosperous Africa.
    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 09:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925509
    VIRIN: 240518-D-AV821-3585
    Filename: DOD_110344436
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT