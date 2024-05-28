Flintlock 24 SOCAF skillshouse donation interview

Capt. Stuart Cram, Special Operations Command Africa exercise engineer, speaks on a skillshouse donated by SOCAF for the Ghana Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 18, 2024. The U.S. collaborates with international partners to address challenges by building and strengthening our defense institutions and countering a multitude of threats to ensure a stable and prosperous Africa.
|05.18.2024
|05.30.2024 09:05
|Interviews
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
