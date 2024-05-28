Cleo visits National Guard Bureau during Mental Health Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cleo, a therapy dog assigned to the Air National Guard Readiness Center, visited Airmen and Soldiers at the National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia, June 21, 2024. The event was part of Mental Health Awareness Month activities to help boost morale and raise awareness of mental health care resources available to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)