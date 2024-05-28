Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleo visits National Guard Bureau during Mental Health Awareness Month

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cleo, a therapy dog assigned to the Air National Guard Readiness Center, visited Airmen and Soldiers at the National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia, June 21, 2024. The event was part of Mental Health Awareness Month activities to help boost morale and raise awareness of mental health care resources available to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    therapy dog
    ARNG
    ANGRC
    Mental Health Awareness
    TARC
    Vet Dogs

