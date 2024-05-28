Lisa Sweatt, Aviano Military and Family Readiness Center Flight Chief, share the importance events liked of Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2024. KUDOS is a program designed to help children of military families understand and cope with the challenges of deployment. It provides resources and activities to educate children about deployment, including what to expect before, during, and after deployment, as well as strategies for managing emotions and staying connected with deployed family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925506
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-QR554-4466
|Filename:
|DOD_110344422
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT