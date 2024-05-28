Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Understanding Deployment Operations

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Lisa Sweatt, Aviano Military and Family Readiness Center Flight Chief, share the importance events liked of Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2024. KUDOS is a program designed to help children of military families understand and cope with the challenges of deployment. It provides resources and activities to educate children about deployment, including what to expect before, during, and after deployment, as well as strategies for managing emotions and staying connected with deployed family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

