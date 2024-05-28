video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lisa Sweatt, Aviano Military and Family Readiness Center Flight Chief, share the importance events liked of Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2024. KUDOS is a program designed to help children of military families understand and cope with the challenges of deployment. It provides resources and activities to educate children about deployment, including what to expect before, during, and after deployment, as well as strategies for managing emotions and staying connected with deployed family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)