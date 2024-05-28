U.S. Army element of NATO’s Forward Land Forces Battle Group Poland conducts Handover Takeover at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Merriss, commander of 2nd Squadron, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, assumes command of the Forward Land Forces Battle Group Poland from the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Timothy W. Decker, commander of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during a Handover Takeover ceremony held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2024. Merriss will guide a diverse group of NATO forces from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States stationed at BPTA, underscoring the multinational aspect of the 1st Cavalry Division’s mission. This mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)