Infocus- SETAF-AF African Lion 24

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, involving over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (Video courtesy by SETAF-AF edited by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)

    TAGS

    Army
    Training
    20th Anniversary
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF
    African Lion 24

