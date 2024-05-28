African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, involving over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (Video courtesy by SETAF-AF edited by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 04:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925488
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-RW430-6260
|Filename:
|DOD_110344188
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Infocus- SETAF-AF African Lion 24, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
