Flintlock 24 MAJ. Adam DeMarco interview

U.S. Army MAJ Adam DeMarco, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa lead exercise planner provides an interview during the Flintlock 24 closing ceremony held at Tamale, Ghana, May 25, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces.
(U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|05.25.2024
|05.30.2024 08:55
|Interviews
|925486
|240525-D-AV821-5926
|DOD_110344166
|00:02:01
|TAMALE, GH
|0
|0
