Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock 24 MAJ. Adam DeMarco interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army MAJ Adam DeMarco, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa lead exercise planner provides an interview during the Flintlock 24 closing ceremony held at Tamale, Ghana, May 25, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces.
    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925486
    VIRIN: 240525-D-AV821-5926
    Filename: DOD_110344166
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 MAJ. Adam DeMarco interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Operations Forces
    Ghana
    USSOCOM
    Tamale
    Flintlock24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT