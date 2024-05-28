Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Sean McPherson Soldier Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean McPherson, signal support specialist, 519th Hospital Center, tells us why he joined the Army and his experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 03:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925484
    VIRIN: 240530-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110344139
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Sean McPherson Soldier Spotlight, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport
    DefenderEurope
    KnowYourDefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT