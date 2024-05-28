Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The United States Navy, Japanese Self Defense Force, Sasebo City Water District and Sasebo city government collaborated on a memorial held at Soto Dam on May 23rd. The memorial was held in remembrance of the American and Japanese lives lost in the effort to build the dam. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925476
    VIRIN: 240523-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110343988
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony, by PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Memorial
    CFAS
    Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT