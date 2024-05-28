Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Navy, Japanese Self Defense Force, Sasebo City Water District and Sasebo city government collaborated on a memorial held at Soto Dam on May 23rd. The memorial was held in remembrance of the American and Japanese lives lost in the effort to build the dam. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)