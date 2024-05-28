3rd LCT Scouts Train with PMC 63rd Force Recon

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, participate in a five-day bilateral subject matter expert exchange at the 63rd FRC headquarters in Tadao, Philippines, May 20-25, 2024. 63rd FRC hosted the 3rd LCT scout platoon for the training, with both units working together to improve tactical medical care, jungle survival, and patrolling. The event was part of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
|05.28.2024
|05.30.2024 03:43
|B-Roll
|925475
|240528-M-JQ356-2001
|DOD_110343987
|00:14:37
|TADAO, PH
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|1
