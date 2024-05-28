Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palhyeon Botanical Garden

    CAMP WALKER, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    AFN Daegu

    Palhyeon Botanical Garden is a park located in Daegu, South Korea. The park is co-located next to Suseong Golf Course a great place to practice with family and friends. Located along the river, the park is also close to Suseong Family Park which hosts an array of flowers.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 00:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP WALKER, 27, KR

