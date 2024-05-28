Palhyeon Botanical Garden is a park located in Daegu, South Korea. The park is co-located next to Suseong Golf Course a great place to practice with family and friends. Located along the river, the park is also close to Suseong Family Park which hosts an array of flowers.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 00:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|925471
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-SK883-3331
|Filename:
|DOD_110343977
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palhyeon Botanical Garden, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT