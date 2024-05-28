Andy Grammer Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On May 29th platinum award winning artist Andy Grammer performed a concert at Nimitz Park for the military and their families. This was part of Operation MWR, We've Got Your Six to entertain military personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)