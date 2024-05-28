Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andy Grammer Concert

    JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On May 29th platinum award winning artist Andy Grammer performed a concert at Nimitz Park for the military and their families. This was part of Operation MWR, We've Got Your Six to entertain military personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 00:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925469
    VIRIN: 240529-N-GG032-9337
    Filename: DOD_110343954
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Andy Grammer Concert, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    entertainment
    family
    MWR

