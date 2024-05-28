On May 29th platinum award winning artist Andy Grammer performed a concert at Nimitz Park for the military and their families. This was part of Operation MWR, We've Got Your Six to entertain military personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 00:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925469
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-GG032-9337
|Filename:
|DOD_110343954
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Andy Grammer Concert, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
