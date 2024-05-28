Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24 co-lead discusses exercise

    SAINT MICHAEL, BARBADOS

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-lead, discusses his role, the purpose and overall accomplishment of TW24 at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Saint Michael, Barbados on May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925467
    VIRIN: 240516-A-OV653-2002
    Filename: DOD_110343951
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SAINT MICHAEL, BB

    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 co-lead discusses exercise, by SGT Sally Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

