PACAF Athlete of the Year 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Allen J. Adams, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron unit fitness manager, discusses what he does to maintain an active lifestyle and how he motivates others at Kunsan Air Base, April 17, 2024. Adams won Athlete of the Year 2023 for demonstrating great athletic abilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)