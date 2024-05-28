Camp Pendleton partners with the SD Zoo and the Carlsbad Fish and Wildlife on the protection and relocation of the Pacific Pocket Mouse

Camp Pendleton’s Environmental Security Department, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Carlsbad Office released 50 captive-bred Pacific Pocket Mice into the undeveloped land of Camp Pendleton’s Wire Mountain area at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2024. These three teams have been working hand-in-hand on efforts to protect and rebuild the PPM population. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Erin A. VandeHoef)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925461
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-RE188-6682
|Filename:
|DOD_110343755
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
