    Camp Pendleton partners with the SD Zoo and the Carlsbad Fish and Wildlife on the protection and relocation of the Pacific Pocket Mouse

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Vandehoef 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton’s Environmental Security Department, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Carlsbad Office released 50 captive-bred Pacific Pocket Mice into the undeveloped land of Camp Pendleton’s Wire Mountain area at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2024. These three teams have been working hand-in-hand on efforts to protect and rebuild the PPM population. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Erin A. VandeHoef)

    TAGS

    USMC
    wildlife
    Conservation
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Pacific Pocket Mouse
    SD ZOO

