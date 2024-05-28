Camp Pendleton partners with the SD Zoo and the Carlsbad Fish and Wildlife on the protection and relocation of the Pacific Pocket Mouse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



William Miller, a biological monitor with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, participates in an interview about the release of 50 captive-bred Pacific Pocket Mice into the undeveloped land of Camp Pendleton’s Wire Mountain area at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2024. Camp Pendleton’s Environmental Security Department, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Carlsbad Office have been working hand-in-hand on efforts to protect and rebuild the PPM population. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Erin A. VandeHoef)