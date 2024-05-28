Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024-2025 Yokota AB School Bus Registration

    JAPAN

    05.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video to inform the Yokota Air Base community about the 2024-2025 school bus pre-registration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 20:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925458
    VIRIN: 240529-F-EX148-6799
    Filename: DOD_110343739
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024-2025 Yokota AB School Bus Registration, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school bus
    DODEA
    pre-registration

