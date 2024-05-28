Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen from across the state, U.S Coast Guardsmen, and U.S. Army 11th Airborne Soldiers trained and competed against each other at the Alaska National Guard’s Adjutant General Match on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Small Arms Range Complex, May 20-23, 2024.
The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Alaska National Guard’s Marksmanship Program, is a four-day event that challenges competitors through several rifle and pistol matches designed to test their skills in reflexive fire and precision shooting.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925448
|VIRIN:
|240521-Z-SR689-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_110343272
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AKNG TAG Match 2024, Day 2 B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shooting
LEAVE A COMMENT