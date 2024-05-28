AKNG TAG Match 2024, Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen from across the state, U.S Coast Guardsmen, and U.S. Army 11th Airborne Soldiers trained and competed against each other at the Alaska National Guard’s Adjutant General Match on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Small Arms Range Complex, May 20-23, 2024.



The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Alaska National Guard’s Marksmanship Program, is a four-day event that challenges competitors through several rifle and pistol matches designed to test their skills in reflexive fire and precision shooting.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)