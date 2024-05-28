Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    Maj. Romia Baggs, the 89th Military Police Brigade Behavior Health Officer, discusses the journey to being mentally healthy on May 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos Texas. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925442
    VIRIN: 240516-A-RV289-8873
    Filename: DOD_110343167
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT