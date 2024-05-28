Maj. Romia Baggs, the 89th Military Police Brigade Behavior Health Officer, discusses the journey to being mentally healthy on May 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos Texas. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925442
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-RV289-8873
|Filename:
|DOD_110343167
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT