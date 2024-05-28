Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    515th AMOW Newcomers Introduction Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    During a newcomers' video brief, Colonel Kyle Benwitz, commander of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester, the 515th AMOW command chief, welcomed Airmen and explained the wing's mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925424
    VIRIN: 240529-D-NU486-3517
    Filename: DOD_110342986
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 515th AMOW Newcomers Introduction Video, by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    515th AMOW

