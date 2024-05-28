Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise in Miami - Partner Advising

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade interact with role-player security force partners during a mission readiness exercise in Miami, Florida, May 14-21. The mission readiness exercise, held in Miami to replicate the unit's Central and South American area of responsibility, certifies Army Advisors' ability to assess, liaise, support, and assess in both competition and crisis scenarios. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925409
    VIRIN: 240520-A-JZ141-2000
    Filename: DOD_110342873
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US

    advisor
    SFAB

