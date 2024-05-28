B-Roll: SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise in Miami - Partner Advising

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade interact with role-player security force partners during a mission readiness exercise in Miami, Florida, May 14-21. The mission readiness exercise, held in Miami to replicate the unit's Central and South American area of responsibility, certifies Army Advisors' ability to assess, liaise, support, and assess in both competition and crisis scenarios. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.