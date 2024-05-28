Eager Lion 2024: U.S. Marines Conduct Final Exercise with Jordanian Allies

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, work with Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Saudi Arabian Navy service members in Eager Lion 24 final exercise on Camp Titin, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command's strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 15:20
