    Eager Lion 2024: U.S. Marines Conduct Final Exercise with Jordanian Allies

    JORDAN

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, work with Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Saudi Arabian Navy service members in Eager Lion 24 final exercise on Camp Titin, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command's strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925400
    VIRIN: 240521-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342703
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2024: U.S. Marines Conduct Final Exercise with Jordanian Allies, by LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MFR
    EagerLion2024
    EL2024

