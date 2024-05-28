Eager Lion 2024: U.S. and Allied Armed Forces Band Together in Opening Ceremony in Jordan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925399" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with other U.S. and allied forces are hosted by Jordan for Premiere Exercise Eager Lion 24 at the King Abdullah 2nd Special Operations Training Center, Amman, Jordan, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion 24 is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command's strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)