Eager Lion 2024: U.S. and Allied Armed Forces Band Together in Opening Ceremony in Jordan

U.S. Marines with other U.S. and allied forces are hosted by Jordan for Premiere Exercise Eager Lion 24 at the King Abdullah 2nd Special Operations Training Center, Amman, Jordan, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion 24 is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command's strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)
|05.12.2024
|05.29.2024 15:32
|B-Roll
|925399
|240512-M-UQ888-1001
|DOD_110342648
|00:01:25
|JO
|1
|1
