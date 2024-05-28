Balikatan 24: Humanitarian Civic Assistance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force conduct a humanitarian civic assistance mission in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, March 26 - May 9, 2024. Over 23,000 Filipinos spanning five provinces benefited from HCA’s civil-military engagements, engineering civic action projects, and community health engagements. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)