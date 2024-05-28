Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Humanitarian Civic Assistance

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force conduct a humanitarian civic assistance mission in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, March 26 - May 9, 2024. Over 23,000 Filipinos spanning five provinces benefited from HCA’s civil-military engagements, engineering civic action projects, and community health engagements. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925396
    VIRIN: 240513-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342594
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: PH

    Philippines
    US Marines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

