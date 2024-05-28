Balikatan 24: Humanitarian Civic Assistance

Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force conduct a humanitarian civic assistance mission in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, March 26 - May 9, 2024. Over 23,000 Filipinos spanning five provinces benefited from HCA’s civil-military engagements, engineering civic action projects, and community health engagements. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 14:50
Location:
|PH
