    2024 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport held its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on May 22 to honor the 34 employees who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country and the U.S. Navy since the warfare center was founded in 1869. Retired Adm. Scott Swift, former commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the guest speaker.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925393
    VIRIN: 240528-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342552
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

