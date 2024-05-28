NUWC Division Newport held its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on May 22 to honor the 34 employees who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country and the U.S. Navy since the warfare center was founded in 1869. Retired Adm. Scott Swift, former commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the guest speaker.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925393
|VIRIN:
|240528-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110342552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT