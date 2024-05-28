2024 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NUWC Division Newport held its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on May 22 to honor the 34 employees who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country and the U.S. Navy since the warfare center was founded in 1869. Retired Adm. Scott Swift, former commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the guest speaker.