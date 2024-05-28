B-roll from the Guardians of Freedom Air Show at Sheppard AFB April 27-28. Footage includes the USAF Thunderbirds, the Guardians, and various fooatge from around the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925392
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110342521
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardians of Freedom Air Show & Open House B-roll, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
