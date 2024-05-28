Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reeds Holds a Stair Climbing Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Anne Kunze, a social worker with Walter Reed, explains why she decided to participate in the Holistic Health and Fitness Challenge of Climbing the tower. The challenge was part Holistic Health and Fitness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 925386
    VIRIN: 240529-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342441
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reeds Holds a Stair Climbing Challenge, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WRNMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT