Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters 40 miles off Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued eight people aboard a vessel 40 miles south of Galveston, Texas, May 28, 2024. Weather conditions at the time of the rescues were 30 knot winds and 8-foot seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925380
|VIRIN:
|240529-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110342248
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT