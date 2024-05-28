Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters 40 miles off Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued eight people aboard a vessel 40 miles south of Galveston, Texas, May 28, 2024. Weather conditions at the time of the rescues were 30 knot winds and 8-foot seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

