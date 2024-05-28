This is a 165th Airlift Wing patch video introduction animated graphic to be used in 165 AW products. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925378
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-LY440-3283
|Filename:
|DOD_110342227
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing Patch Video Intro/Outro, by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT