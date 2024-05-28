Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing Patch Video Intro/Outro

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares 

    165th Airlift Wing

    This is a 165th Airlift Wing patch video introduction animated graphic to be used in 165 AW products. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925378
    VIRIN: 240501-F-LY440-3283
    Filename: DOD_110342227
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing Patch Video Intro/Outro, by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Intro
    165th Airlift Wing

