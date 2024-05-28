240418-Z-AJ782-2001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video of firemen with the 177th fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron fulfilling Air Force Instruction 10-210 requirements, as part of the Silver Flag "Beta Program" from April 16 to April 17, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Silver Flag "Beta Program" was established to bolster the capabilities and responsibilities of firefighters across the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)