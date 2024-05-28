B-roll video of firemen with the 177th fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron fulfilling Air Force Instruction 10-210 requirements, as part of the Silver Flag "Beta Program" from April 16 to April 17, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Silver Flag "Beta Program" was established to bolster the capabilities and responsibilities of firefighters across the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925377
|VIRIN:
|240418-Z-AJ782-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110342183
|Length:
|00:23:05
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 240418-Z-AJ782-2001, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS
