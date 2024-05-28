Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240418-Z-AJ782-2001

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2024

    Video by Kevin Ray Salvador 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll video of firemen with the 177th fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron fulfilling Air Force Instruction 10-210 requirements, as part of the Silver Flag "Beta Program" from April 16 to April 17, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Silver Flag "Beta Program" was established to bolster the capabilities and responsibilities of firefighters across the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925377
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-AJ782-2001
    Filename: DOD_110342183
    Length: 00:23:05
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240418-Z-AJ782-2001, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177th Civil Engineers
    Silver Flag "Beta Program"

