    Breach the Beach EFES 24: BRoll

    IZMIR, TURKEY

    05.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, restock an inert demolition tub during EFES 24 at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 28, 2024. The Regimental Engineer Squadron is tasked with delivering mobility and counter mobility support to allies. During the training exercise, they conducted a breach to enable free movement toward the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925375
    VIRIN: 240528-A-GT064-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342113
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: IZMIR, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breach the Beach EFES 24: BRoll, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    12B
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    EFES24

