Breach the Beach EFES 24: BRoll

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, restock an inert demolition tub during EFES 24 at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 28, 2024. The Regimental Engineer Squadron is tasked with delivering mobility and counter mobility support to allies. During the training exercise, they conducted a breach to enable free movement toward the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)