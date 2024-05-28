Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Safety Series: The One Where Doug Burns The Hot Dogs

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Doug demonstrates what not to do while grilling. Keep grills at least 10 feet away from buildings and do not pour lighter fluid on burning or hot coals.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925368
    VIRIN: 240517-F-AC360-1001
    Filename: DOD_110341975
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US

    This work, Summer Safety Series: The One Where Doug Burns The Hot Dogs, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grissom Air Reserve Base

    safety
    PSA
    Summer Safety Series

