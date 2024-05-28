Doug demonstrates what not to do while grilling. Keep grills at least 10 feet away from buildings and do not pour lighter fluid on burning or hot coals.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 12:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925368
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-AC360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110341975
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Safety Series: The One Where Doug Burns The Hot Dogs, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grissom Air Reserve Base
