    2nd Bn., 123rd FA Regt., Illinois Army Guard takes on challenges of exercise Immediate Response

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, provide artillery support during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 12, 2024. More than 22,000 service members from the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925359
    VIRIN: 240512-A-WU705-8001
    Filename: DOD_110341949
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: USTKA, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 123rd FA Regt., Illinois Army Guard takes on challenges of exercise Immediate Response, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national guard
    Illinois army national guard
    immediateresponse
    defender Europe 24

