2nd Bn., 123rd FA Regt., Illinois Army Guard takes on challenges of exercise Immediate Response

Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, provide artillery support during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 12, 2024. More than 22,000 service members from the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)