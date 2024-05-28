Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Pegasus Troopers Conduct Range Operations

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Troopers fire small arms and crew-served weapon systems during a routine weapons familiarization and validation event on Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 28, 2024. 1st Cavalry Division Troopers regularly conduct weapons training to develop proficiency, ensure efficient use under stress, and maintain combat readiness. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925343
    VIRIN: 240528-A-JN384-1001
    Filename: DOD_110341687
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    TAGS

    Range
    Safety
    First Team
    Weapons
    Task Force Pegasus
    Crew Served Weapons

