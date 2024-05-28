1st Cavalry Division Troopers fire small arms and crew-served weapon systems during a routine weapons familiarization and validation event on Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 28, 2024. 1st Cavalry Division Troopers regularly conduct weapons training to develop proficiency, ensure efficient use under stress, and maintain combat readiness. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925343
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-JN384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110341687
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Task Force Pegasus Troopers Conduct Range Operations, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT