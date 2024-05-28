Flintlock 24 Royal Gendarmerie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the Royal Gendarmerie, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, conduct various tasks during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)