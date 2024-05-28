Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slovenian tanks at Combined Resolve 24-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Slovenian soldier Pavala Rancigaj, with the 45th Tracked Combat Vehicles Center, speaks about the M-84 Yugoslavian-made tank. The Slovenian Armed Forces are participating in Combined Resolve 24-2, a training exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels Germany, May 29, 2024. (U.S Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925337
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-FG684-6632
    Filename: DOD_110341608
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovenian tanks at Combined Resolve 24-2, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    CombinedResolve
    ReadyandPostured
    StrongAndStrategic
    TransatlanticBond
    agilityinaction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT