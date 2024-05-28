Slovenian soldier Pavala Rancigaj, with the 45th Tracked Combat Vehicles Center, speaks about the M-84 Yugoslavian-made tank. The Slovenian Armed Forces are participating in Combined Resolve 24-2, a training exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels Germany, May 29, 2024. (U.S Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925337
|VIRIN:
|240529-Z-FG684-6632
|Filename:
|DOD_110341608
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Slovenian tanks at Combined Resolve 24-2, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT