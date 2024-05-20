Ghana wraps up African Lion 2024 [Social Media 9:16]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ghana segment of African Lion 2024 (AL24) came to a successful close, marking a significant achievement in international military cooperation and operational readiness. Running from May 13 to May 26, this portion of the exercise brought together U.S. and Ghanaian forces to engage in a series of rigorous training activities aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual readiness. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise, and the third year Ghana has hosted. Directed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents, AL24 is the largest annual exercise in Africa. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)