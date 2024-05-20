Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghana wraps up African Lion 2024 [Social Media 9:16]

    GHANA

    05.29.2024

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The Ghana segment of African Lion 2024 (AL24) came to a successful close, marking a significant achievement in international military cooperation and operational readiness. Running from May 13 to May 26, this portion of the exercise brought together U.S. and Ghanaian forces to engage in a series of rigorous training activities aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual readiness. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise, and the third year Ghana has hosted. Directed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents, AL24 is the largest annual exercise in Africa. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925335
    VIRIN: 240529-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110341489
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: GH

    social media
    Multinational Exercise
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)

