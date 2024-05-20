Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund speaks to the media during African Lion 2024 in Senegal

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.26.2024

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), highlights the U.S., the Royal Netherlands Army, and Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] partnership during African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Shot List
    1. (00:50) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general.
    2. (14:53) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general.
    3. (35:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 06:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925333
    VIRIN: 240526-F-QH368-5255
    Filename: DOD_110341457
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DODJI, SN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INTERVIEW: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund speaks to the media during African Lion 2024 in Senegal, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

