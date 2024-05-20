1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Christopher Jones - Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Colonel Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, describes the personal choices he makes to continue serving in the U.S. Army, and also defines some of the integral aspects of leadership for a cohesive unit of soldiers. Jones describes his perspective of leadership as a child of military veterans, and says that he always aspired to live up to his examples of military professionalism. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)