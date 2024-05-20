Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Christopher Jones - Why I Serve

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Colonel Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, describes the personal choices he makes to continue serving in the U.S. Army, and also defines some of the integral aspects of leadership for a cohesive unit of soldiers. Jones describes his perspective of leadership as a child of military veterans, and says that he always aspired to live up to his examples of military professionalism. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925330
    VIRIN: 240527-Z-WV576-1001
    Filename: DOD_110341344
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

