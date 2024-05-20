Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ardennes Memorial Day Ceremony 2024 Interview: General Christopher Cavoli

    NUEPRé, WLG, BELGIUM

    05.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    An interview with U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of USEUCOM and Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Chargé D’Affaires of the United States of America Hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery at Neupre, Belgium. U.S. service members and NATO allies commemorated over 70,000 U.S. troops who died on European soil during both world wars. The Cemetery is the resting place for 5,162 Americans, with 65% of them being airmen of the U.S. Army Air Forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 03:38
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NUEPRé, WLG, BE

    MemorialDay
    WeRemember
    WeHonor
    MemDay24EUR

