    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 20-25, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad and fire team range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925322
    VIRIN: 240528-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_110341010
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNews, V2/5, Predators Walk, Mount Bundey

