B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 20-25, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad and fire team range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)