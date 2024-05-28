U.S. Marines and Sailors with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 20-25, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad and fire team range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 05:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925321
|VIRIN:
|240528-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110341005
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT