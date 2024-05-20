2-27 Memorial Day PT Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25 Infantry Division conduct a commemorative physical training event for Memorial Day during Salaknib 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 27, 2024, .The event honored service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while sustaining unit readiness through PT. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Benjamin Anderson, 25th Infantry Division)