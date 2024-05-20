Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off with opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMA, PERU

    05.27.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    The multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 officially began May 27, 2024, at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, after an opening ceremony and unveiling of the 2024 exercise partnership emblem.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925313
    VIRIN: 240528-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_110340715
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: LIMA, PE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off with opening ceremony, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    EnduringPromise
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT