This is B-roll footage of Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army's Land Warfare Centre during his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 22, 2024, at the installation. Barnes visited Fort McCoy the third week of May and visited with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, plus gave presentations to the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Fort McCoy workforce in a lunch-and-learn at McCoy's Community Center. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|05.22.2024
|05.28.2024 18:08
|B-Roll
|925303
|240522-A-CV950-6536
|DOD_110340369
|00:03:44
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
This work, Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with British Army's Land Warfare Centre visit b-roll, Part 14, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
