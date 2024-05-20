B 1-78 FA conducts Air Assault CTE

428th FAB conducted Operation Rose Thorn: an air assault artillery raid for the B/1-78th Culminating Training Exercise in conjunction with 2-2nd FA and two of their M119s and 2 ARNG CH-47 helicopters. Trainees learned to load and offload from the aircraft, and 2-2nd practiced the slingload of the M119s.
05.21.2024
05.28.2024
Video Productions
|925302
|240521-O-KP881-3193
|DOD_110340354
|00:00:56
FORT SILL, OK, US
