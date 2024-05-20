Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B 1-78 FA conducts Air Assault CTE

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    428th FAB conducted Operation Rose Thorn: an air assault artillery raid for the B/1-78th Culminating Training Exercise in conjunction with 2-2nd FA and two of their M119s and 2 ARNG CH-47 helicopters. Trainees learned to load and offload from the aircraft, and 2-2nd practiced the slingload of the M119s.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925302
    VIRIN: 240521-O-KP881-3193
    Filename: DOD_110340354
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    This work, B 1-78 FA conducts Air Assault CTE, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FCOE
    #fieldartillery
    #AirAssault

